Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) shares were down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 19,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 6,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRSHF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Haier Smart Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

