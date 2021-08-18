Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.04. Hamilton Thorne shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 21,394 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.43 million and a P/E ratio of 132.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

