Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.04. Hamilton Thorne shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 21,394 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.43 million and a P/E ratio of 132.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (CVE:HTL)
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.
Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.