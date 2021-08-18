Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

