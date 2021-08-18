Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 475 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,690 shares of company stock worth $1,795,359. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

