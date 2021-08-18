Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $37,000 in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Futu by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

