Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

