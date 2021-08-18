Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $219.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.