Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after acquiring an additional 230,777 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Monster Beverage by 26.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

