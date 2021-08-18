Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,399,000 after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,146,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $172,740,000 after purchasing an additional 375,729 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Truist dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

