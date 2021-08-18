Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $296.34 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

