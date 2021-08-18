Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $603.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.