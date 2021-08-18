Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 271 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

