Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 132.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

