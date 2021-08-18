Hatton Consulting Inc. Buys New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.4% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.69. 308,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

