Hatton Consulting Inc. Has $261,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

PXF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. 3,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,069. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36.

