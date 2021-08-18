Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 42.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €282.89 ($332.81).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €391.20 ($460.24) on Monday. zooplus has a one year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a one year high of €398.20 ($468.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €278.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.