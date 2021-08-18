Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 8th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of HVT.A opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $693.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

