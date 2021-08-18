HBC Financial Services PLLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.89. 122,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,629. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

