HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 77 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.