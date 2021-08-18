Head-To-Head Analysis: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) vs. Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 29.48% 14.12% 1.44% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

60.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Financial Group and Hippo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.46 $732.00 million $8.44 16.14 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Financial Group and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hippo 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $118.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.81%. Given American Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Hippo.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Hippo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

