Head-To-Head Analysis: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) versus Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CNB Financial pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 21.12% 14.78% 1.10% Ohio Valley Banc 23.94% 9.87% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNB Financial and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.16 $32.74 million $2.60 9.62 Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.18 $10.26 million N/A N/A

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CNB Financial and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CNB Financial beats Ohio Valley Banc on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty-five ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

