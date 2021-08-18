Head to Head Comparison: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and Woodside Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 2.69 -$408.48 million N/A N/A Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.00 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Woodside Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ARC Resources and Woodside Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Woodside Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $12.89, suggesting a potential upside of 99.83%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Woodside Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 4.37% 2.49% 1.30% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Woodside Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

