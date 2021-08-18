Head to Head Comparison: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -37.15% 8.44% 3.98% Helius Medical Technologies -3,218.87% -224.70% -161.82%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LivaNova and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 1 3 0 2.75 Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

LivaNova currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.00%. Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than LivaNova.

Volatility & Risk

LivaNova has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LivaNova and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $934.20 million 4.22 -$345.01 million $1.27 63.29 Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 47.52 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.14

Helius Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LivaNova beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

