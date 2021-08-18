Head to Head Contrast: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) & Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Gazit Globe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.33 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.84 -$190.09 million N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14% Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for INDUS Realty Trust and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats INDUS Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

