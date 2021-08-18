Head-To-Head Review: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) vs. Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.21 -$410,000.00 $0.07 155.14 Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,670.27 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 4.32% 32.90% 8.09% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accel Entertainment and Esports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 40.88%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Esports Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

