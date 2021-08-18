Head-To-Head Review: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $831.87 million 5.39 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -10.46 Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.18 -$64.89 million N/A N/A

Jianpu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -33.88% -34.89% -26.12% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dada Nexus and Jianpu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 7 0 2.88 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 112.86%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Jianpu Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

