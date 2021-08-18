Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 506,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $478,206.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,496 shares of company stock worth $11,669,717. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

