HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $87.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,088,828. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after acquiring an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,307,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.