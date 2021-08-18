Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $262,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.