Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $316,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 989 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $345.10 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

