Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $239,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 225,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,766 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

