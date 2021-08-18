Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,590,000 after acquiring an additional 975,006 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after acquiring an additional 133,919 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 801,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 215,855 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

