Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.68 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report sales of $206.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.81 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $199.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $863.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.61 million to $915.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $958.84 million, with estimates ranging from $905.81 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 890,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

