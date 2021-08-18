HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €103.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €103.60 ($121.88) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.12 ($107.20).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €86.04 ($101.22) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 35.41. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52-week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

