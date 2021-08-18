Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

