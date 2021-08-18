Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.73 ($118.51).

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HEN3 opened at €83.08 ($97.74) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.47. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

