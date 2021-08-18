Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 478,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

