Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) PT Raised to $15.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 69.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,888,000 after acquiring an additional 494,466 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

