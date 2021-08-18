Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $189.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

