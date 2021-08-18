Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

HT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.99.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.82. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

