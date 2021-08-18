HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $3,216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Deluxe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of DLX stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.