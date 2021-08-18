HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SLM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after buying an additional 543,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SLM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after acquiring an additional 225,877 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,805,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after acquiring an additional 353,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,710,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

