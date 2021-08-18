HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.84.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $14.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.