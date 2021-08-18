Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

