Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 191,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

