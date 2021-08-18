Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 232,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,334,000 after acquiring an additional 170,078 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

