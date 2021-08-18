Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,940 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

