HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Down 48.7% in July

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the July 15th total of 227,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $982,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HPK traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

HPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

