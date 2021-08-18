HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,485 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 55,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 583,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,341,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.