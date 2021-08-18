HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $173.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.04. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $63.39 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

